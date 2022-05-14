eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.85

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 1336400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.50. The company has a market cap of £24.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.30.

eEnergy Group Company Profile (LON:EAAS)

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

