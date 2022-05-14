Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.59 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

