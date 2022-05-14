eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Tops $416,969.77

eBoost (EBST) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. eBoost has a market cap of $416,969.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00228706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016653 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003293 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

