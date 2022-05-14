Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETN. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.47.

NYSE:ETN opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton has a 12 month low of $138.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

