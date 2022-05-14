Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 15,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577. Eastern has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern in the third quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eastern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Eastern by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eastern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

