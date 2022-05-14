Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.45

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 2006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.