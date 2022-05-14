E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Director Eva F. Huston Sells 15,000 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE ETWO opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
