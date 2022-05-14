Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

NASDAQ DYNT remained flat at $$0.62 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -62,380.00 and a beta of -0.01. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

