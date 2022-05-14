Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 565.1 days.

Shares of DFRYF opened at $35.54 on Friday. Dufry has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $72.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

