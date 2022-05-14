Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

