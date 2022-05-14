DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $2.76 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $302,452.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009366 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00542728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,850.17 or 2.09992807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008630 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.