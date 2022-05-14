Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.03.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

