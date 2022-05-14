Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the April 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DDHRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800. Dream Impact Trust has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

About Dream Impact Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

