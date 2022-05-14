Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 826,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. Dover has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

