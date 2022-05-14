Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PLOW opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,007,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

