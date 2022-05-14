Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,308.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of DFIN opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.