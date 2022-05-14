Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will report $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year sales of $15.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $15.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.61. 2,626,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

