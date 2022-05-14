Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.24 Million

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to announce $291.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.42 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $286.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. 391,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

