Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 242.9% in April

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the April 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 386,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,037. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.