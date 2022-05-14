DOGGY Tops 1-Day Volume of $424,797.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $424,797.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00522973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00038008 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,245.66 or 2.02918492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008475 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,042,242,743 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

