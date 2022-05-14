DOC.COM (MTC) Price Down 43.4% This Week

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $164,068.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

