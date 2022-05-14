Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.02

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 56027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

