DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 18685822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.