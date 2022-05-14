Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.68. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00). Research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

