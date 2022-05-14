Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,482.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 97,604 shares of company stock worth $235,866. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 242,378 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $280.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

