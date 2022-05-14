DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Short Interest Update

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGNOF remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. DIAGNOS has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

DIAGNOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

