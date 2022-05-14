Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.90 ($25.16).

Shares of DTE traded up €0.37 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €18.32 ($19.29). 12,609,159 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

