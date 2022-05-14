Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.22

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €153.22 ($161.28) and traded as high as €162.25 ($170.79). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €162.10 ($170.63), with a volume of 567,036 shares trading hands.

DB1 has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($202.11) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

