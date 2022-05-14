Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.53) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.37) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.26) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.21) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CBK opened at €6.43 ($6.77) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.63 and a 200-day moving average of €7.01.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

