Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $56.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,766. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $81,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

