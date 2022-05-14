Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.