Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,400

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.56).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,596 ($32.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48). The company has a market capitalization of £131.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,756.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,426.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

