Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

