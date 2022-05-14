Desjardins Increases IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$18.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of IBIBF opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

