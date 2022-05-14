Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $87.36 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00024204 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $87.36 million and approximately $328,575.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,871.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.50 or 0.06831991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00225489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00660695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00068961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00490879 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004232 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,901 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

