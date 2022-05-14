DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of XRAY opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

