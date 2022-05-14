DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 953,660 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

