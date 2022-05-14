Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 458,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,197,531 shares.The stock last traded at $1.01 and had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 323.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

