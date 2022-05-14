Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 458,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,197,531 shares.The stock last traded at $1.01 and had previously closed at $1.03.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.87.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSE:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denison Mines (DNN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.