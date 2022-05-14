Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.27 ($103.44).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €28.84 ($30.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.69. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €24.96 ($26.27) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

