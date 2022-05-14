DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $275.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $275.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,683,279 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

