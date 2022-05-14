Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

