Datarius Credit 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $326.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $123,539.51 and approximately $326.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 174.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

