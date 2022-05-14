Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $159,429.47 and $13,481.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00540485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00037703 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,743.83 or 2.08575004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008549 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,250,233 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.