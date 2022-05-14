Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,609 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,346,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $72.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $794.96. 872,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,069. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,054.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,159.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

