Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.83. 576,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.86 and a 200 day moving average of $406.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

