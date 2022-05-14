Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

