Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,510,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX traded up $8.40 on Friday, hitting $107.82. 6,445,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,327. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

