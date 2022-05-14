Dakota Wealth Management Has $894,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.44. 3,303,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,758. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

