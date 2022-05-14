Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,044,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PEP stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,708. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.08 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

