Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.45. 8,586,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

